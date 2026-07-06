UEFA slams FIFA after Trump intervention leads to Balogun World Cup ban suspension

European football body UEFA has slammed FIFA for its decision to suspend US striker Folarin Balogun’s red-card ban in the World Cup, blaming the authorities for “crossing the red line.”

The suspension comes after President Donald Trump called Gianni Infantino, FIFA President, to review the ban, eventually leading to a reversal of the ban.

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Taking to X, UEFA issued an official statement, ““We express our disbelief at such an unprecedented, incomprehensible and unjustifiable decision.”

“When the certainty of rules is no longer guaranteed by its guardians, the integrity of the game is at stake, and the credibility of a competition is undermined.”

“We express our disbelief at such an unprecedented, incomprehensible and unjustifiable decision.”

The controversy stems from FIFA’s decision to send Balogun off during the round of 32 victory against Bosnia for dragging his cleats down the back of defender Tarik Muharemovic’s leg and onto his foot.

However, President Trump’s intervention led to pausing implementation of the ban for “a probationary period of 1 year.” And the authorities did not revoke the red card.

Soon after the reversal, Trump posted on Truth Social. “Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice!”

The announcement drew backlash from the football world while putting FIFA’s disciplinary process into the spotlight.

Head coach Rudi Garcia mocked the ruling, “I didn’t know that in the offices of FIFA the 5th of July was the 1st of April in Europe.”

The Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) also expressed its “astonishment” over the questionable decision of World Cup authorities.