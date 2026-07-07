Kevin Durant open to Pistons move amid Rockets trade speculation
The Rockets do not consider Durant "untouchable" despite acquiring him to strengthen their bid for an NBA title
Kevin Durant's future with the Houston Rockets remains uncertain after reports suggested the veteran forward could be available in trade talks, with the Detroit Pistons emerging as a possible destination.
According to NBA insider Brett Siegel, the Rockets do not consider Durant "untouchable" despite acquiring him to strengthen their bid for an NBA title.
“Whether or not the Rockets look to continue their partnership with Durant is the big question at large, especially since they don't view him as an “untouchable” talent in trade talks on their roster. Houston viewed the opportunity to acquire Durant as a way to upgrade from Jalen Green and bridge the gaps in their lineup to contend in the West, but by no means was this addition viewed as a long-term commitment,” Siegel wrote.
The report also claimed Durant would be interested in playing alongside Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham.
“Two league sources with knowledge of the situation told ClutchPoints that the Pistons were set on figuring out a path to land Durant, but nothing ever materialized... Perhaps the greatest detail to emerge from all of these rumors is that Durant has interest in playing alongside Pistons star Cade Cunningham, sources said,” he added.
Detroit, led by Cunningham on a reported $269 million maximum contract, has the assets to pursue a blockbuster move if trade discussions intensify.
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