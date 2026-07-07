Cristiano Ronaldo says Euro 2016 equals having a World Cup trophy after Portugal’s exit
The Euros was the most important, 2016 has the same dimension as a World Cup, said Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo says that his European Championship win with Portugal in 2016 holds the same significance to having a World Cup.
The 41-year-old remarks came after Portugal was eliminated out of the 2026 World Cup by Spain in the round 16. The competition held in North America was one he had approached the championship hoping to further embellish his football legacy by winning the trophy.
He said that before his time with the Portuguese national team had won nothing but his remarkable contributions. In this regard he said: “ I played 23 years in the national team and won three titles. Before Cristiano Portugal had won anything. The Euros was the most important, 2016 has the same dimension as a World Cup.”
On social platform X, fans wrote intriguing comments with one user writing, “ Playing and scoring in 6 World Cups without making the highest World Cup appearance or being the highest goal scorer in the World Cup is quite embarrassing.
The second said: “ All the best, Cristiano. Thank you for everything. You gave us memories that will last a lifetime. No matter what, you’ll always be my GOAT.”
Ronaldo is considered one of the legendary footballers with over 950 career goals and five UCL trophies. He remarkably won distinct league titles across England, Spain and Italy before his stopover to Saudi Arabia.
-
FIFA under pressure to give English defender same treatment as US strike Folarin Baloguna after red card
-
Kevin Durant open to Pistons move amid Rockets trade speculation
-
Egypt vs Argentina: Mohamed Salah ready for Lionel Messi World Cup showdown
-
Former UFC champion Dustin Poirier breaks silence on airport arrest
-
Belgium knock USA out of FIFA World Cup with dominant 4-1 last-16 victory
-
UEFA slams FIFA after Trump intervention leads to Balogun World Cup ban suspension
-
What happened to Jordan Henderson? England star hospitalized after freak celebration injury
-
FIFA overturns Balogun ban ahead of USA vs Belgium World Cup clash
-
Why Mexico City's World Cup venue, Azteca Stadium, is a major challenge for players
-
Canadian Olympic champion Summer McIntosh makes history with 200m butterfly world record
-
Tiger-Cats' Bo Levi Mitchell, Blue Bombers' Zach Collaros suffer injuries
-
Wimbledon 2026: Naomi Osaka stuns world no. 1 Sabalenka to reach first quarterfinals