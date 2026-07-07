Mitch McConnell hospitalization, wife’s China visit spark conspiracy theories

US Senator Mitch McConnell, the former head of the chamber's Republican majority, remains hospitalized and sources close to the White House are saying “he is not coming back”

Last month, McConnell's spokesman, David Popp, did not elaborate on why the Republican lawmaker from Kentucky was hospitalized, ⁠and did not provide an update on his condition. He said in a statement that McConnell "is receiving excellent care."

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Two of McConnell's neighbors told Reuters they saw the senator on a stretcher being loaded into an ambulance around 9 a.m. ET outside his Washington, D.C. home.

His hospitalizations ahead of an election to replace him led some people to spread conspiracy theories.

Multiple social media users claimed that his “Chinese wife” Elaine Chao, appeared in China just days after his hospitalization to meet with high-ranking Chinese officials.

Some political commentators falsely accused Elaine Chao of fleeing the country.

Journalist Laura Loomer, who has more than a million followers on X, wrote, “Mitch McConnell is being kept “alive” by life support machines, but my White House source told me McConnell is in organ failure, and as I reported, source told me he has allegedly been declared a vegetable (brain dead) by doctors and the White House has been told “McConnell isn’t ever coming back.” Officially brain dead, organ failure is accelerating, life support machine is keeping him “alive” but his brain is officially dead and his wife Elaine Chao has fled the country to China. I wonder if she brought any of his documents or briefings with her to China.”

McConnell, 84, ‌is ⁠a former Senate majority leader who helped steer Republicans' legislation and appointees through Congress. He announced last year that he will retire when his ⁠current term ends in early 2027.

He has struggled publicly with health issues in recent years, including freezing ⁠up while speaking to reporters in 2023. He was hospitalized for eight days in ⁠February after experiencing flu-like symptoms.

Who is his Wife?

His wife Elaine Chao was born Elaine Lan Chao on March 26, 1953, in Taipei, Taiwan.

She moved to the United States at age 8 (in 1961) with her family, arriving by freight ship. She was raised in New York.

She became a naturalized US citizen at age 19 and has lived and worked in the US for decades as an American public servant.

Elaine Chao is a longtime Republican who served as US Secretary of Labor under George W. Bush and Secretary of Transportation under Donald Trump. She was the first Asian American woman in a presidential cabinet.

She visited Shanghai Jiao Tong University with her father for a philanthropic event. On June 16–17, 2026, she was in Beijing, where she met with officials from the Chinese People's Institute of Foreign Affairs and Chinese Vice President Han Zheng to discuss US-China relations.