European MPs call for investigation into FIFA boss Infantino over red card suspension

In a significant move, European Parliament members (MEPs) are reportedly gathering to launch an investigation into FIFA President Gianni Infantino as the controversial decision to rescind the World Cup suspension of US striker Folarin Balogun has raised questions about whether pressure from US President Donald Trump influenced the move.

On Tuesday, a group of members of the European Parliament spearheaded a drive to investigate Infantino's role in the decision. Balogun, who is the US’s leading goalscorer, was shown a red card during the US victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina in July.

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FIFA lifted his suspension for a match against Belgium after Trump called Infantino, with whom he has maintained cordial relations with for years.

This marks the first time in World Cup history that a red card during the tournament has not resulted in disqualification. Given the situation, Europe’s football governing body UEFA called the decision “unprecedented, incomprehensible and unjustifiable.”

In this connection, European parliament lawmakers Barry Andrews said in a joint statement for FIFA’s decision: “ To change the rule on red card suspensions mid-tournament is a disgrace and a perversion of justice.”

“ Once again we’ve seen Infantino and FIFA surrender to the demands of the Trump administration,” he continued.

On social platform X, the current incident sparked a wave of delightful remarks with one user writing, “ Infantino is in a mix because of his disciplinary committee rescinding the Balogun red card, he’ll probably say that he wasn't informed and wasn't aware till the last minute it went to the press.”

Second lamented: “ If FIFA wants to restore credibility, they should investigate everything including the questionable officiating from yesterday's match. Transparency can't be selective.”

Third added: “ If the rules on political neutrality are only strictly enforced for some, but ignored when a host nation's president calls the top office, the double standard is glaring.”

Infantino defended the decision with Trump, detailing to the US president that the matter was handled by FIFA’s independent judicial bodies.