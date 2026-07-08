World Cup 2026: Argentina beats Egypt in stunning comeback, reaches quarterfinals
Argentina survives huge scare to earn a 3-2 win over Egypt and reach the World Cup quarterfinals
Argentina defeated Egypt in an unforgettable, highly controversial Round of 16 match, while Switzerland is currently playing Colombia for the final spot in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinals.
The team staged a stunning comeback from 2-0 down to avoid a heartbreaking exit at the hands of Egypt and prolong Lionel Messi’s World Cup career with a remarkable 3-2 win.
It comes as the holders looked down and out on Tuesday when goals from Yasser Ibrahim and Mostafa Ziko, either side of Messi having a penalty saved, put the Pharaohs in sight of a historic victory in Atlanta.
The dramatic victory comes as Argentina delivered astonishing second-half comeback to defeat Egypt in World Cup last 16.
Late goals from Cristian Romero, Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez send holders into last eight while Yasser Ibrahim and Mostafa Zico had given Egypt a 2-0 lead.
Cristian Romero’s header sparked the comeback as Argentina struck three times in the final 11 minutes plus stoppage time.
While Messi smashed home the equalizer to score for a ninth consecutive World Cup game and retake the lead for the Golden Boot with eight this tournament with tears of joy.
Enzo Fernandez completed the turnaround with a superb header two minutes into stoppage time.
Messi cherished the win with teams’ mates and tears of joy for reaching World Cup 2026 quarterfinals but few fans remain disappointed.
Apart from the win there was another chapter from the penalty spots at World Cups.
Fans heartbroken as Messi has now missed four of his eight non-shootout penalties at World Cups.
He also became the first player to miss two in a single tournament, having also failed to hit the target against Austria in the group stages.
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