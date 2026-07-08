FIFA bans two US team officials for Belgium World Cup match

FIFA suspended two members of the United States men's national team staff ahead of Monday's World Cup round of 16 defeat to Belgium, although football's governing body did not publicly explain the reason for the disciplinary action.

The suspended officials were team manager Sam Zapatka and US Soccer Federation vice-president of security Frank Pannell.

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According to ESPN, citing a source, the disciplinary action stemmed from the United States' round-of-32 victory over Bosnia-Herzegovina.

The report said the incident involved the mishandling of FIFA match protocols, with individuals entering restricted areas where they were not permitted.

The source added that no physical altercation took place.

The US Soccer Federation confirmed the suspensions but said they were not connected to the successful appeal that overturned striker Folarin Balogun's one-match suspension following his red card.

Zapatka has served as the team's administrative manager since 2020 and has worked for the US Soccer Federation since 2015.

The suspensions came before the United States' World Cup campaign ended with a 4-1 defeat to Belgium in the round of 16.

Neither FIFA nor the US Soccer Federation has released further details about the disciplinary decision or whether any additional sanctions will follow.