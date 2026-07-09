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Tornado watch eases but severe thunderstorm threat remains across Saskatchewan

Forecasters said storms could organise into a linear mesoscale convective system overnight

By Bisma Saleem
Published July 09, 2026
Tornado watch eases but severe thunderstorm threat remains across Saskatchewan

The risk of severe thunderstorms will continue across parts of Saskatchewan overnight, with forecasters warning that damaging winds and large hail remain possible as stormy conditions persist across the Prairies.

According to The Weather Network, storms that developed on Wednesday prompted tornado watches across parts of Saskatchewan.

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While those watches were expected to end later in the evening, the threat of severe weather was forecast to continue after sunset.

Forecasters said storms could organise into a linear mesoscale convective system overnight, bringing wind gusts of up to 110 km/h t o areas including Regina and Saskatoon.

The severe weather threat is expected to continue into Thursday as a surface low deepens and moves into Manitoba's Interlake region.

The Weather Network said conditions will be favourable for more severe thunderstorms capable of producing large hail and damaging winds.

A few supercell thunderstorms could also develop east of Calgary before tracking into southern Saskatchewan during the late afternoon and evening.

Large hail is currently considered the main hazard, although forecasters said there is still uncertainty over the exact timing and intensity of the storms.

Residents are being urged to stay informed as forecasts may change and weather alerts could be updated as conditions develop.

Bisma Saleem
Bisma Saleem is a Senior Sub Editor and Canada correspondent, specialising in sports coverage across the NFL, NBA, and major events like the Super Bowl. With over 8 years of experience, she combines sharp editorial skills with on-ground insight, delivering dynamic reporting alongside exclusive Canada-based stories that bring a distinct international perspective to her coverage.
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