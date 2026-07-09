Hurricanes players and staff officially added to Stanley Cup after 2026 NHL title

The Carolina Hurricanes have officially become part of NHL history after the names of the 2025-26 Stanley Cup champions were engraved on the famous trophy.

According to the NHL, Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon heads the list of names added to the Stanley Cup, followed by chief executive Brian Fork, general manager Eric Tulsky and head coach Rod Brind'Amour.

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Brind'Amour's name appears on the Stanley Cup for the second time with Carolina, having captained the franchise to its first championship in 2006.

Captain Jordan Staal also celebrated a second engraving after previously lifting the trophy with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2009. Forward William Carrier, who won the Stanley Cup with the Vegas Golden Knights in 2023, is the only other Hurricanes player to have his name added for a second time.

For the remaining 20 players, including goaltender Frederik Andersen and forwards Sebastian Aho and Jordan Martinook, it marks the first time their names have appeared on the trophy.

The engraving continues a tradition introduced four years ago, with the names of the champions being added before each member of the winning team spends a day with the Stanley Cup during its annual summer tour.

The NHL said the Stanley Cup will begin its summer tour on 11 July, with Carrier set to celebrate his day with the trophy in his hometown of Montreal.