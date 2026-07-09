Democrat Graham Platner halts US Senate bid in Maine after scandal

Democrat Graham Platner has suspended his campaign for the US Senate in Maine after facing mounting pressure from his party following a sexual assault allegation, which he has strongly denied.

In a video posted on X, Platner announced that his campaign would cease operations, saying the decision was driven by threats from Democratic leaders to withdraw campaign support rather than an admission of wrongdoing.

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“We're suspending campaign operations,” Platner said in the video and added that he would formally withdraw from the race only after he was assured the process to choose a replacement would be “open and democratic moving forward”.

Platner also said the allegation against him was “false”. According to the BBC, Maine law requires him to officially withdraw by 13 July for another Democratic candidate to appear on the ballot.

The Senate race is considered crucial for Democrats as they seek to regain control of the chamber in November's midterm elections.

The party is aiming to unseat Republican Senator Susan Collins in a state viewed as essential to its electoral strategy.

Before the allegation emerged, Platner had gained momentum with support from prominent Democrats, including Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

However, Warren and several other senior Democrats withdrew their endorsements after the accusation became public and urged him to step aside.

The allegation has not been proven in court, and Platner continues to deny any wrongdoing.