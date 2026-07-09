Vantage evacuation orders stay in place as Ryegrass Coulee Fire remains active

A fast-moving wildfire near Vantage, Washington, continues to force evacuations and road closures, with westbound Interstate 90 remaining shut as firefighters battle the Ryegrass Coulee Fire.

The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office said the City of Vantage was placed under a Level 3 "Go Now" evacuation order on Wednesday, urging residents to leave immediately as deputies carried out door-to-door notifications and assisted with evacuations.

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In an evening update, officials confirmed the fire remained active. By 7:46 PM,, crews were still tackling at least one structure fire while contractors worked to secure several downed power lines.

According to the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office, evacuation orders remain in place for areas north of Interstate 90, while restrictions south of the motorway have been lifted, allowing residents to return home.

Vantage Highway also remains closed because of downed power lines.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said eastbound I-90 near Kittitas reopened later on Wednesday.

However, westbound lanes remain closed at milepost 138, east of the Vantage Bridge near the State Route 26 junction, due to ongoing fire activity.