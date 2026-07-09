Vantage evacuation orders stay in place as Ryegrass Coulee Fire remains active
Vantage was placed under a Level 3 "Go Now" evacuation order on Wednesday, urging residents to leave immediately
A fast-moving wildfire near Vantage, Washington, continues to force evacuations and road closures, with westbound Interstate 90 remaining shut as firefighters battle the Ryegrass Coulee Fire.
The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office said the City of Vantage was placed under a Level 3 "Go Now" evacuation order on Wednesday, urging residents to leave immediately as deputies carried out door-to-door notifications and assisted with evacuations.
In an evening update, officials confirmed the fire remained active. By 7:46 PM,, crews were still tackling at least one structure fire while contractors worked to secure several downed power lines.
According to the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office, evacuation orders remain in place for areas north of Interstate 90, while restrictions south of the motorway have been lifted, allowing residents to return home.
Vantage Highway also remains closed because of downed power lines.
The Washington State Department of Transportation said eastbound I-90 near Kittitas reopened later on Wednesday.
However, westbound lanes remain closed at milepost 138, east of the Vantage Bridge near the State Route 26 junction, due to ongoing fire activity.
-
Typhoon Bavi: China, Taiwan brace for the most powerful storm in years
-
Pilot dies after jumping from training plane, asking student to land aircraft alone
-
Tornado watch eases but severe thunderstorm threat remains across Saskatchewan
-
Democrat Graham Platner halts US Senate bid in Maine after scandal
-
Trump seeks Supreme Court rehearing on birthright citizenship ruling
-
Trump's unexpected Air Force One switch raises security questions amid Iran conflict
-
US Senate candidate Graham Platner drops out after sexual assault allegations
-
Nancy Guthrie update: Ex-FBI agent believes main evidence on masked man could be in police hands