Trump removes election commission members as 2026 midterms approach

US President Donald Trump has dismissed two members of the federal Election Assistance Commission, leaving the independent agency without enough commissioners to carry out key responsibilities ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

According to USA TODAY, Chairman Thomas Hicks and Commissioner Benjamin Hovland, both selected by congressional Democrats, received emails informing them of their dismissal on 9 July.

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Their removal follows the resignation of Vice Chair Christy McCormick in June and the earlier departure of Republican commissioner Donald Palmer.

The commission requires at least three of its four commissioners to approve official actions, meaning it is currently unable to carry out many of its core functions until new appointments are confirmed.

In a statement to USA TODAY, the White House said the president "reserves the right to remove individuals that may not be totally aligned with the important task of securing America’s elections and ensuring every legal vote is counted."

Michael Waldman, president and chief executive of the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University School of Law, criticised the move, saying: "These removals leave the agency without leadership and unable to carry out its major responsibilities."

Created after the disputed 2000 US presidential election, the Election Assistance Commission helps states administer elections, certifies voting systems, distributes federal election funding and provides guidance to local election officials.

Filling the vacant positions could take months, leaving the agency unable to approve major decisions as preparations for the 2026 midterms continue.