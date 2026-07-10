Hayley Wickenheiser announces Toronto Maple Leafs departure in emotional statement

Hayley Wickenheiser has announced her departure from the Toronto Maple Leafs after eight seasons with the NHL club, saying new general manager John Chayka had a different vision for her future role.

In a statement shared on Instagram, Wickenheiser said discussions with Chayka made it clear she would not continue in a position where she could make the impact she had expected.

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"For the past eight seasons, it has been an incredible honor to work for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Over the last few days, John Chayka and I had several discussions about my role moving forward. During those conversations, my expectation was that I would be in a position to continue to have a significant impact within the organization. However, it became clear that his leadership group envisioned a different path," Wickenheiser wrote.

The Maple Leafs later confirmed they had parted ways with several staff members. In a statement, Chayka said: "As part of our ongoing evaluation of the organization, we have made the difficult decision to part ways with some valued colleagues. These decisions were not easy and are not a reflection of the commitment of the impacted people. We are sincerely grateful for everything they have contributed to this organization and wish them nothing but the very best in the future."

Wickenheiser joined Toronto in 2018 as assistant director of player development before being promoted to assistant general manager in 2022.

According to the Toronto Sun, the club also made several other front office changes as Chayka continues reshaping the organisation following a disappointing 2025-26 season.