Ex-French manager reveals only team that can stop France at World Cup

As the World Cup has entered its final stage, France, according to Arsene Wenger, is the hot favourite to lift the cup.

He is a former French and Arsenal manager.

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In his view, Didier Deschamps’ side has built ferocious momentum, beating whoever comes its way.

Though Wenger insisted his prediction is based on technical analysis rather than emotional devotion.

"France will win the World Cup. I know you're going to say it's because I'm French,” he said on Felix and Toni Kroos’ podcast.

“But when you analyse the tournament a bit, the train is moving at a certain speed today. And you have to be capable of getting on board that train."

Despite the force behind them, Wenger warned Les Blues faced a mighty challenger: Spain.

He praised Luis de la Fuente’s side for their footballing quality and stunning team play on the ground, making them a genuine threat to France.

"For me, the real question mark is Spain. If any team is capable of beating France right now, I would say it's Spain,” he continued.

“Because they have a better technical level than France. They have a quality of collective play, and a culture of collective play, that nobody else in the world has at the moment.”

“Not at this level, anyway. So it's between those two in my opinion. After that, of course, France is stronger physically,” Wenger noted.

France, meanwhile, will square off against Morocco in a do-or-die match today.

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