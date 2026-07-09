Justin Bieber to co-headline 2026 historic World Cup final halftime show

FIFA and Global Citizen are delighted to share the announcement that global superstar Justin Bieber has joined as co-headliner of the historic FIFA World Cup 2026 Halftime Show.

The event is all set to take place on Sunday, 19 July at the New York New Jersey Stadium.

Advertisement

The 32-year-old joins Madonna, Shakira and BTS as co-headliners of the first-ever FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show. This will bring together some of the world’s biggest artists for a watershed moment at the convergence of sport, music, and global impact.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said: “ When it comes to what the world needs, there is nothing more important than education. We are proud to have Justin Bieber joining Madonna, Shakira and BTS to co-headline the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime Show in support of the FIFA Global Citizen Fund..”

Justin Bieber said in a statement: “The FIFA World Cup brings the world together in a way nothing else can. I’m grateful to be part of this Halftime Show, and even more grateful knowing it’s already helping expand access to education for children around the world,”

On social platform X, the current announcements sparked a series of compelling comments with one user writing, “ I will finally be seeing my childhood favs and current fav my boys together... Finally, I used to be so obsessed with jb when I was a teenager. But now bangtan boys are my priority.”

Second said: “ I think this is a big opportunity for them and obviously the boys wanna do it so I’m excited to see them. It's the biggest event of the year and they’re part of it so let’s cheer for them.”

The FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund expands educational opportunities and creates pathways to success for children in some of the world’s most marginalized communities.

Players will wear the Unite for Education promotional emblem during the quarterfinals and semifinals to raise awareness of initiatives under the FIFA Football for Schools Programme and FIFA Foundation education projects.