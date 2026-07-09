SpaceXAI launches Grok 4.5: What to know about the new Opus-class coding model

SpaceX is all set to officially launch Grok 4.5 today as an Opus-class coding model built on a parameter V9 foundation. Instructed by a corpus from the AI code editor Cursor, this release marks the company’s first public rollout since going public and acquiring Cursor this year.

Grok 4.5 was primarily trained across tens of thousands of NVIDIA FB300 GPUs using scalability and engineering practices designed for large-scale runs.

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A significant investment has been made in data filtering, curation, quality scoring and machine learning selection so that the data mixture stays comprehensive and focused.

Popular AI coding agent Cursor said: “ We’ve partnered with SpacexAI to train Grok 4.5.”

Built with one prompt

Grok 4.5 is highly competent across a broad spectrum of coding tasks from challenging Rust and C/C++ systems to development-ready and full-stack applications.

It is highly proficient at creating well-designed applications even with minimum standards.

Last week, SpaceX announced a stock acquisition of Anysphere worth $60 billion to elevate its presence in the lucrative business venture AI tools market.

The company has revealed prices that Grok 4.5 is priced at $2 million input tokens and $6 per million output tokens.

Earlier OpenAI was all set to launch its most capable model, GPT-5.6 on Thursday, while the primary reason behind the delay last month at the request of the US government was security challenges regarding how easily powerful AI systems could be misapplied.

It has been observed that rival Anthropic Claude Opus 4.8 is priced at $5 per million input tokens and $25 per million output tokens. In contrast, OpenAI’s GPT-5.6 Luna is priced at $1 per million input tokens and $6 per million output tokens.

Additionally, Grok 4.5 is available today in Grok Build and in Cursor, as well as via the SpaceXAI console.