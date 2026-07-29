Astronomers finally spot Betelgeuse’s long-suspected companion star

In a groundbreaking discovery, astronomers have developed astute insights into the stars confirming that Betelgeuse is not a lone star but part of a binary system.

A massive red supergiant in the constellation Orion that changes intensity is now added to the intrigue that it may be on the brink of exploding. This discovery prompted astronomers to narrow down every significant detail about this star.

To capture the minute details with accuracy, the European Southern Observatory Chile-based Very Large Telescope has directly observed a star orbiting Betelgeuse confirming it as a binary system.

Betelgeuse mass explained

Betelgeuse’s mass is about 16.5 to 19 times greater than our sun’s and its physical size is approximately 750 to 850 times greater than the sun. Its recent partner is massive in its own right which is 2.6 to 3.1 times greater than the sun. Crucially, Betelgeuse shines about 100,000 times brighter than the sun.

According to astronomer Miguel Montarges of the Laboratory of Instrumentation and Research in Astrophysics, the new research represents the first incontestable observation of the companion star.

The statement from Montargues reads: “Betelgeuse has been observed throughout history. It is even depicted in prehistoric paintings. Still, we discover its fundamental characteristics only now: it has only a companion and we obtained a direct image of this.”

“When it was considered a single star, it was believed that it would explode between 10,000 and 100,000 years from now. Now that we know that it has a companion that could be interacting with it, I must say that I ⁠don't know ​when it will explode,” Montargès said.

“If the two stars have interacted or will interact, it ​could delay or accelerate the supernova. We cannot be sure of anything anymore regarding this star,” Montargès continued.

Earlier research demonstrated that Betelgeuse’s shifting radiance was caused by a hot and dense cloud of material that the star ejected into space which cooled to form dust and partially blocked its light.

Betelgeuse is approximately 10 million years old making it much younger than the Sun which is about 4.5 billion years into its ten-billion-year lifespan.