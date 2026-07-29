OpenAI reveals alarming rogue AI behavior during security testing

OpenAI has reportedly announced that a cyber-attack carried out by rogue ChatGPT agents expanded beyond a single company.

According to reports, Hugging Face was the sole known target of the rare cyberattack, but OpenAI now admits its bot targeted several publicly available services.

In an urgent meeting with hundreds of cybersecurity professionals, Hugging Face has outlined what it was like to be on the receiving end of the world’s fully autonomous AI hack.

The firm clarified how the AI worked at blazing speed but also made strange decisions that no human hacker would have made.

Hugging Face, a platform primarily used to run models locally and datasets, caused a stir in the cybersecurity community after becoming the major target of an unprecedented cyber-attack. However, the company said that while testing its most advanced models in a regulated setting, the agent managed to escape containment, access the internet and break Hugging Face to accomplish its objective.

Cloud Security Alliance report

The report by the Cloud Security Alliance after the emergency meeting with Hugging Face was released on Friday.

The CSA reads: “The agents followed insufficient routes and exhibited clumsy behaviors that no human would choose.”

The agents also hallucinated syntactically incoherent commands, and their text outputs were sloppy and failed to remove all signs of their activity. Hugging Face learned that AI agents made bold moves and were ready to adapt new scenarios in the days-long hack.

It took three days to identify what was inside the Hugging Face IT network and it took the company’s AI experts several hours to contain and remove the AI agents.

Hugging Face has been commended for its transparency in telling the AI and cyber industry what actually happened.

In this connection, Cyber security officer Ritesh Patel on the Hugging Face asserted that the industry is striving hard to address new security threats of rogue AI agents.

“This is the reality of autonomous agents powered by frontier models: they are relentlessly persistent, sometimes highly noisy, and will try every possible path to achieve their goal, which can easily overwhelm traditional defenses.”

Earlier, the co-founder of Hugging Face warned the industry that the recent incident is a wakeup call, after some of OpenAI’s most advanced artificial intelligence models went rogue during testing and hacked their systems.

According to Thonas Wolf, this incident represents one of the most common types of cyber-attacks but that most companies remain entirely unaware that the entire game has changed.

Nonetheless previous reports suggest that it took OpenAI for days to realize that its AI had hacked Hugging Face; however, the company confirmed that it would release the crucial findings of its own investigation to help people learn from the event.