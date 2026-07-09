Why Trump’s latest comments on NATO allies’ united front are sparking debate

President Donald Trump reportedly contested NATO’s united front on Wednesday, expressing disapproval of allies for not spending enough on defense while spotlighting internal discord within the alliance.

Trump has consistently voiced his dissatisfaction with NATO since returning to the White House last year, pushing member states to commit to greater defensive spending.

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This time NATO’s leaders gathered in Turkey at a time when the alliance is confronting increasing challenges both internally and externally as well as questions on how to support Ukraine in its war against Russia.

On Wednesday, Trump made blistering remarks including stating that he didn't want anything to do with NATO member Spain which has not committed to the coalition’s new objective of spending 5% of GDP by 2035.

Speaking at a press conference in Ankara with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte he said: “Spain is a terrible partner in NATO. They don’t participate. They don’t pay. I don’t want anything to do with Spain.”

Rutte further touted better integration between member states, higher defense spending and a series of military deals being inked as signs of “ NATO 3.0” emerging.

Also, NATO is there in the U.S. interest to prevent, for example, nuclear submarines of Russia ending up on the shores of the United States. The U.S., to stay safe, needs a secure Atlantic, Europe, and Arctic, so there is complete commitment to NATO,” he continued.

According to Rutte, the alliance’s dedication last year to spending 5% of members' GDP on defense approved last year was a major victory for all its members and a loss for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Upon asking if he had a message for Putin, Rutte asserted: “Don’t fool with us.”

“My message is that this alliance of 1 billion people living in Europe, living in Canada, living in the United States, that this alliance will defend every inch of our territory,” he said. “You cannot win [against] NATO. We are defensive. We will never attack anyone. We will only defend our way of life, our democracies, our territory. So don’t fool with us, don’t play with us.”

NATO has been supplying military aid to Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022. Notably, parts of the alliance’s eastern flank including Poland, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania share borders with Ukraine.