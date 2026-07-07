UK confirms digital ID watchdog will operate in ‘secret’, sparking backlash

The UK government has confirmed that its independent Digital ID advisory watchdog which is tasked with scrutinizing a national digital identity ID scheme, would work secretly.

The confirmation came from Cabinet Office minister James Frith, stating that the advisory group’s minutes will not be published. He also refused to answer parliamentary questions related to the group budget and member selection process.

Advertisement

“The running of the digital ID advisory group will be supported by the Cabinet Office’s existing digital ID task force. The group is not a decision-making body and minutes will not be published,” he explained.

Andrew Snowden, the Conservative MP for Fylde criticized the government’s lack of transparency, citing that digital ID is a controversial policy so it requires robust parliamentary oversight to maintain public support.

“If the government persists with developing a system of digital ID then scrutiny of that policy by Members of Parliament is vital. To ignore key questions will not increase public support for digital ID,” Snowden questioned.

Speaking about the composition of the advisory group, the government disclosed some names without explaining the selection criteria for these members. The names include David Rogers, Justine Roberts, and Victor Dominello.

Last month, the British government excluded journalists from participating in advisory panel events. The confirmation took the internet by storm, sparking backlash from netizens.

One user wrote on X, “Deals behind closed doors rarely pass the sniff test. This is a stitch up.” Another commented, “Unmask everyone: decide in darkness.”

The third one lamented, “This is how democracy dies shrouded in darkness.” Another questioned, “Is this democratic practice?

Sounds like dystopian communism to me.”