Donald Trump hails Nicki Minaj as 'real talent'

President Donald Trump gave a special shout-out to rapper Nicki Minaj during the White House Rose Garden luncheon.

“We also have a woman that is so respected and so hot and so great and such a great friend of, I don’t say conservative, I say of common sense,” Trump told the event crowd on Monday.

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“She’s a fantastic person and she’s a woman that’s respected by everybody and she’s got real talent: Nicki Minaj,” he gushed.

Trump then prompted Nicki to “stand up, please,” stating that the 'Bang Bang' hitmaker is “such a great person and respected by everybody.”

For those unversed, Trump and Nicki's friendship has been well-documented over the years, especially after his party won the election in November 2024.

'The Night Is Still Young' rapper has since become a frequent guest at Trump’s events, including the Trump Accounts Summit held in January 2026.

“I am probably the president’s No. 1 fan, and that’s not going to change,” Nicki told the crowd after the president summoned her on stage in Washington.

“The hate — or what people have to say — it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more. And it’s going to motivate all of us to support him more," she continued.

Nicki added, “We’re not going to let them get away with bullying him. He has a lot of force behind him, and God is protecting him. Amen?”