Trump shares doctored meme, reigniting feud with Italy’s Giorgia Meloni

President Donald Trump has reignited his feud with Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni after sharing an image on Truth Social, captioned, “Restraining order needed.”

The altered image is based on authentic G7 footage but changes Meloni’s facial expression to make her appear captivated with Trump. This new jab follows weeks of intense public disputes between the two leaders triggered by Trump’s claims she “ begged” him for a photo.

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The meme is based on an authentic video from the G7 summit, where Donald Trump, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and other world leaders were gathered. In this regard, European Council President Antonio Costa jokes, “ So you’re friends again”, persuading Meloni to laugh and reply, “ We have always been friends.”

Trump’s latest post follows weeks of heightened hostility between the two leaders. The US leader’s latest side swipe on the eve of NATO’s Ankara summit.

On social platform X, the current event sparked a wave of intriguing comets with one user writing, “ Trump never misses a chance to stir the pot. Whether you agree with his style or not, he certainly keeps international politics interesting before any major summit. Politics is a contact sport.”

Second said: “Posting a 'restraining order' jab at Meloni days before the NATO summit is genuinely petty diplomacy.”

Both leaders are expected to attend this week’s NATO summit in Turkey where they will cross paths for the first time since their increasingly public dispute.