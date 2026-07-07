New USPS fee coming soon for all Americans: Here’s what to know

On Sunday, the USPS is introducing a new service free for Americans, and it will cost more to send letters and packages. The USPS will escalate the price of a first-class forever stamp from 78 to 82 cents and charge more for sending postcards.

According to current reports, the price of a domestic postcard will surge to 65 cents, while international postcards will hit $1.75. The Postal Service will also start charging a major amount of $7.50 Hazmat handling fee for hazardous substances sent through Priority Mail and Priority Mail Express.

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The statement said: “In the midst of the severe financial crisis facing the Postal Service and continued rising operational costs, the Postal Service is using all available tools, including available regulatory pricing authority, to ensure we can continue to fulfill our universal service obligation and serve the American public.”

The USPS is charging Americans more for desired services as rising operating expenses have left the department struggling to stay self-funded. The price increases were significant to keep deliveries in place for Americans. Furthermore, USPS prices are still among the most affordable in the world, and the stamp prices in the United States have constantly risen in recent times.