Why Apple is committing $30 billion to Broadcom for US chipmaking push

Apple is reportedly expanding its partnership with chipmaker Broadcom in a multi-year deal projected to surpass $30 billion, signaling a significant shift that marks the tech giant's largest domestic manufacturing commitment to date.

This agreement has been announced today, and will ultimately lead to the production of more than 15 million US-made chips and include a $1.5 billion expansion of Broadcom’s facility in Fort Collins.

Advertisement

Broadcom has long supplied Apple with connectivity components but the new agreement intensifies that connection around US-made custom silicon. Broadcom revealed in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it had entered into long-standing cooperation with Apple to develop and supply custom ASIC silicon products.

Tim Cook oversees this agreement as part of his significant investment in American manufacturing, which marks one of the largest components of his company’s $600 billion four-year US investment plan launched in 2025.

Apple said in the official release: “ The company has been working with the Administration and businesses across the US to help create an end-to-end silicon supply chain in America, and today’s announcement advances those efforts.”

Tim Cook asserted that the components built in Fort Collins are critical to the performance and connectivity for Apple consumers' expectation, and he expressed gratitude to Trump and his administration for supporting the project.