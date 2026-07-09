Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding guest addresses champagne shortage, long food lines rumours

A guest at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding has shut down online claims that the ceremony was disorganised.

Tavia Hunt, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, was one of the guests at the couple's wedding at Madison Square Garden on July 3 and has now responded to reports that guests faced long food lines and a champagne shortage.

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Commenting on Instagram, Hunt wrote, "This is such a false narrative."

She added, "They did not run out of champagne. There were not long lines. Every single person was seated for the ceremony."

Hunt also praised the event, which was officiated by actor and comedian Adam Sandler.

"(It was) beautiful, heartfelt, and absolutely perfect. It could not have been a more fabulous experience," she wrote.

She continued, "And frankly, it is inappropriate to say things like this when you clearly don't know what you're talking about. That is hearsay - not truth."

The wedding has been the subject of intense attention since Swift and Kelce wed in front of a star-studded guest list in New York.

Radio presenter James Barr, who also attended the ceremony, described the event as unforgettable.

Speaking on his breakfast show, he said: "It was unbelievably fun." Barr explained that he had to keep the invitation secret and even took annual leave from work to attend.

He also joked about the number of celebrities in the room. "Every 10 seconds it was a room full of the most famous people in the world," he said.

"It was like going to Madame Tussauds but the wax was animated and you could interact with the wax and it talked back to you. It was absolutely mad."