Matt Damon reveals inside joke with longtime friend John Krasinski
Matt Damon opens up about John Krasinski's prank calls
John Krasinski has a hilarious voicemail habit that Matt Damon says always leaves him laughing.
Damon made an appearance on the July 7 episode of Amy Poehler's Good Hang podcast, during which they discussed growing up near Boston.
At one point, Poehler spoke about how some people react when friends move away from the city.
Her comments reminded Damon of Krasinski's running joke, in which he often leaves Damon five-minute voicemail messages, pretending to be a fictional "Bitter Boston Guy."
The actor said the character is inspired by their shared Massachusetts roots.
"Krasinski has this great character called Bitter Boston Guy," Damon said. "He leaves, occasionally, voicemails."
Damon then imitated the character using a thick Boston accent.
"Good for you. I'm sure you're real busy, Amy... with your big life... and from what I understand you're bicoastal now," he joked, recreating one of Krasinski's messages.
He said the exaggerated voicemail goes on for about five minutes.
"I'm just crying by the end of these things," Damon admitted.
The pair have been close friends for years and previously co-wrote and starred in the 2012 film Promised Land.
They have also worked together on several other projects, with Damon appearing in Krasinski's 2024 film IF. Both also served as producers on the Oscar-winning drama Manchester by the Sea.
Their families have also become close over the years.
In 2023, Krasinski's wife, Emily Blunt, joked on the Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi podcast that she and her husband spend so much time with Damon and his wife, Luciana, that it feels like "some weird commune."
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