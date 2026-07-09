Jon Bon Jovi returns to New York stage for first show in four years
Jon Bon Jovi makes emotional concert comeback after vocal cord surgery
Jon Bon Jovi has made his long-awaited return to the stage, performing his first concert in four years after undergoing vocal cord surgery.
The 64-year-old rocker kicked off his Forever Tour on July 7 with the first of nine sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
He was joined by original bandmates Tico Torres and David Bryan, along with Hugh McDonald, John Shanks, Phil X and Everett Bradley.
Bon Jovi opened the concert with a lighthearted joke about his recovery before the band performed a 21-song set that lasted more than two hours.
As The Beatles' With a Little Help from My Friends played, he sang the line, "What would you do if I sang out of tune...?" in a playful nod to his vocal surgery.
During the show, the singer reflected on returning to live performances after several years away.
"I haven't heard the roar of a crowd in four years and I didn't know if I would remember what that was like," he told fans, adding that he was "grateful and humbled by this whole ordeal."
He also thanked the audience for their support.
"You are my personal, private guests because you are coming here to give love and support us," he said. "I'm just honestly thankful."
Bon Jovi underwent vocal cord medialization after his 2022 tour to repair a damaged vocal cord.
Earlier this year, he said he had always taken care of his voice.
"I'm a trained vocalist. I've practiced the craft," he told People, adding that he had never abused his voice or engaged in habits that could have damaged it.
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