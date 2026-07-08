Jenna Ortega's sweet message to Hunter Doohan before his biggest horror role revealed

Hunter Doohan is stepping into a horror role with Evil Dead Burn.

In an interview with People Magazine, the actor shared one of his biggest supporter is his Wednesday co-star Jenna Ortega.

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Doohan shared that Ortega was thrilled when she learned about him joining the iconic franchise. "She’s been a scream queen in her own right for sure, just everything she’s done. But yeah, she’s so excited."

"She loves the franchise and I saw her right before I left," he shared, adding that she was wishing him "best of luck in Paris for the premiere."

The actor also shared that he and Ortega briefly caught up before he left. "Before I go, everyone on the cast is really excited for me and we always do that for each other."

He further shared that he and Ortega will reunite after he returns to Dublin following the film's Paris premiere.

About the cast of Netflix's Wednesday, Doohan recalled them rganizing watch parties to support Joy Sunday's HBO project and revealed they're already planning to watch Evil Dead Burn together once he's back in Dublin filming season 3.

"I think a few of us are going to go see Evil Dead in Dublin together. So that’s really cute to have this cast that’s all genuinely happy for each other and for anything we do outside the show," he said.

Evil Dead Burn is set to release on July 10.