Meghan Markle wanted ghost cleanse at royal home?

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex reportedly considered having Frogmore Cottage undergo a "spiritual cleanse."

Unnamed sources have revealed to Radar Online that Meghan explored the idea while living at the Windsor residence with Prince Harry in 2019.

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"Meghan has always been full of Hollywood-style superstitions about astrology, psychics and feng shui," the source said. "So it's no surprise she wanted a spiritualist to conduct a ‘cleanse' of Frogmore Cottage after her feng shui specialist she consulted said it may be the best move to give her peace of mind. She didn't like to think of it as an exorcism, though – more of a ‘spiritual cleanse' of her home."

Furthermore, a source shared, "The spiritualist she wanted to come would have consulted on whether there are any malevolent forces there that could spread bad ‘vibes' and consulted on what Meghan could do to make the environment as peaceful and unfriendly-to-spirits as possible, which would have included measures like hanging up crosses and keeping doors and windows open as much as possible so spirits can flow freely through the house."

It is pertinent to mention that Meghan Markle wanted the intervention before giving birth to son Archie. "Meghan became very hormonal in the lead-up to her birth, so if a visit from an exorcist would have helped calm her down, what would have been the harm?"

However, a member of royal staff reportedly talked her out of it, noting that there wasn't a "place for this kind of kooky superstition" on royal grounds.

There are stories tied to royal residencies, including surrounding Kensington Palace's so-called "haunted nursery."

A source said, "Royal children are traditionally brought up in what has become known as the ‘haunted nursery'."

"Kate and William have not spotted anything spooky there, and until they do, the room will continue to be used as a nursery," they added.