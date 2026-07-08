Queen Camilla visits Wimbledon, joins actor who portrayed King Charles

Queen Camilla made a visit to Wimbledon on Wednesday and was joined in the Royal Box by an actor who once portrayed her husband, according to Associated Press.

It is the fourth year in a row that the queen, the wife of King Charles III, has visited the All England Club on Day 10 of the two-week tournament.

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She wore a light blue dress as she took her seat to watch the women’s quarterfinal between Jasmine Paolini and Marta Kostyuk on Centre Court.

Other famous faces in the Royal Box included actors Elle Fanning and Dominic West, who was nominated for an Emmy for his role as Charles in the Netflix drama The Crown.

After Kostyuk’s victory, Camilla surprised the next two players — British wild card Arthur Fery and Flavio Cobolli of Italy, by coming up to shake their hands as they prepared to walk onto Centre Court.