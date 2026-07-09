Prince Harry finds his soul crushed: ‘The devastation is on every level imaginable’

As many are aware Prince Harry has been fighting “an obvious whitewash” with his $AU96 million phone hacking case which has wound up dismissed by a judge. But what many may not be aware is that its come at the least opportune time as possible.

The details have been dropped by a well-placed source, and they spoke to Woman’s Day in an effort to explain the turmoil the Duke of Sussex is reeling from.

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In their eyes, Harry is “absolutely gutted” over this ruling, so much so that he has “personally put so much time and energy into this case, it’s been going on for four years and the entire time he’s been so sure that the courts would side with him, he was not prepared to lose.”

It is because of this reason he called the ruling “an egregious miscarriage of justice” and thus “he’s struggling to accept that it’s really gone this way.” Moreover, the bigger issue is that he “may be on the hook for millions of pounds.”

All in all “it’s mind boggling to him that this is happening,” the source also went on to say, “he still can’t wrap his head around the injustice of it all” either. “Everyone knew how he poured his absolute heart and soul into this case, it was all consuming and something he felt so passionately about.”

While the insider also does admit, “yes, he knew the stakes but it was a risk worth taking from his perspective, so the fact it’s all blown up in his face and gone totally against him is soul crushing and devastating on every level imaginable. If he’s forced to cough up, it’s hard to imagine it won’t wipe him and Meghan out — or at least put them in a dire position that they’ll be struggling to deal with for years – which is obviously a terrifying prospect beyond belief. If that happens, the only person that will reasonably be able to save him is the King.”

But where the King is concerned, the same source says Prince Harry is continually giving Charles more proof that Harry thinks the world revolves around him and his wife.”

“The King has been incredibly understanding, but Harry is pushing his luck and taking his father’s patience for granted. Harry is not the type of person that will find it easy to ask his father for a bail out, he’s got so much pride.”

“But ultimately, he may have no other choice which will mean he’s got to seriously tone down his attitude when it comes to the way he treats his father and the rest of the family.”

So “if this doesn’t humble him, nothing will,” they said before signing off.