Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s fears for the future bubble up: ‘It’s beyond repair’

Years into the Epstein Files drama, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has found himself being shunned by friend and acquaintance alike. So much so that he is starting to accept that the UK may not hold any kind of future for him now.

This insight has been brought to light by a well-placed source that just sat down with RadarOnline.

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It is according to their findings that Andrew’s inner turmoil has come to the surface.

Reportedly, “Andrew has resigned himself to the idea that there is no realistic path back for him in Britain.”

Its also being said that he’s utterly convinced public opinion has hardened “beyond repair” and that, “within royal circles, he will always be viewed as an outcast regardless of anything he does.”

Hence, he’s said to have become increasingly convinced that “if he is ever going to regain any sense of purpose, relevance or personal respect, it will have to be outside the UK.”

In the eyes of many, “he sees the Gulf as one of the few places where he can still build relationships, pursue business opportunities, and be valued for what he brings to the table rather than constantly being defined by his past. He's now almost 100 percent ready to flee Britain for the Gulf.”