After Harry cancels family visit over security fears, King Charles moves to boost Britons’ safety
Prince Harry decided to leave Meghan Marke and his children in US for a visit to the United Kingdom
King Charles on Wednesday opened British Transport Police’s new headquarters in London, said a statement issued by Buckingham Palace.
The statement said that the monarch spent time with specialist officers of the organization before the opening.
“Amongst officers were some of the first responders involved in the Huntington train attack and recent train crash in Bedford, as well as specialists from the canine unit and drone team,” the statement added.
It said, “British Transport Police is the specialist police force for Britain’s railways, London Underground, Docklands Light Railway, the Midland Metro tram system, Croydon Tramlink, Tyne and Wear Metro, Glasgow Subway and IFS cloud cable car, policing the network across England, Scotland and Wales.”
The king’s latest engagement comes as his younger son, Prince Harry, continue his visit to the United Kingdom.
Harry, who initially planned to bring his wife Meghan Markle and two children along, chose to travel alone over security row with British authorities.
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