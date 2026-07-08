Meghan Markle, Prince Harry issued warning: ‘Archie and Lilibet will rebel’

Prince Harry has returned to Britain without his wife Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet.

Royal expert and TV presenter has issued a stark warning for the royal couple regarding their children Archie and Lilibet.

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TV host Kirstie Allsopp, whose late father, Lord Hindlip, was a friend of Princess Diana, has claimed that Meghan and Harry’s kids will 'bitterly resent' missing out on their British heritage as they missed another chance to reunite with their cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis because of their parents rift.

She warned Meghan and Harry, 'In about 12 years' time these children will rebel.

“They will come to the UK, meet their cousins and other family, and bitterly resent their British life being taken from them.”

As per claims, the California-based royal children Archie and Lilibet have not visited Britain since June 2022 for the late Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Lilibet is thought to have met her grandfather, King Charles, only once.

The expert’s remarks came after it was claimed Meghan has vowed, “she’ll never see” Prince Harry’s family again after the Duke was humiliated with last minute withdrawal of royal residence offer.

Meghan’s reaction was disclosed by royal expert Rob Shuter in his Naughty But Nice substack.

Harry had been planning to bring his two children for their first visit to Britain in four years, but on Saturday his spokesperson said Archie and Lilibet would not be coming to London.

The family failed to agree a security deal with the government.