Royal experts reflect on Kate Middleton’s strong message to Prince Harry amid his UK trip

There are claims Kate Middleton is "trying to convince" Prince William to meet with Harry

Royal experts have reflected on Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s strong message to her brother-in-law Prince Harry amid his visit to Britain without Meghan Markle and their kids Archie and Lilibet.

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Speaking to the Fox News Digital, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said, "The trip was a mess before Harry arrived.”

He also dismissed reports Kate Middleton was "trying to convince" William, to meet with his estranged brother.

Fitzwilliams said, "Princess Catherine would support whatever William decided in dealing with his brother. Looking at the chaos the visit has become, it isn’t difficult to see why William and Catherine are certain to stay out of it. If the Sussexes were sincere, it would be private."

Another royal expert Helena Chard also supported Richard Fitzwilliams remarks saying, "Unfortunately, my sources do not believe Princess Catherine is pushing for Prince William to meet Prince Harry.”

Helena Chard also told the outlet, "She isn’t pushing for a meeting. She is, however, the one royal who could soften things emotionally, hence the reason Princess Catherine, 'the peacemaker,’ keeps rearing her head."

Helena went on saying the feeling inside the Wales camp is that “Catherine will not allow her family, and especially William, to be sucked back” into the Sussex drama.

"The Sussex circus of briefings, counter-briefings and public spectacle is seen as tiresome and, frankly, not good for the Wales family’s well-being," the expert continued to explain.