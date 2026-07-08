Why Meghan Markle didn't join Prince Harry in London?

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex made a return to London this week.



He attended a private Invictus Games Foundation engagement without Meghan Markle after the Duchess of Sussex unexpectedly pulled out of the trip over security concerns.

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The son of King Charles was spotted arriving at the Royal Hospital Chelsea on Wednesday, where he held a series of meetings connected tot the upcoming 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham.

In order to avoid the media, Harry reportedly entered the venue through a side entrance.

It is pertinent to mention that Meghan had initially been scheduled to accompany Harry during the London engagement. However, it was confirmed days before the event that she and the couple's children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, would remain in California because of ongoing security concerns surrounding travel to the U.K.

Notably, Prince Harry's visit marks the first official one-year countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games, which he founded in 2024. The charitable event also holds a special meaning for the Sussexes, who made their first official public appearance together at the 2017 Toronto Invictus Games.

Notably, this comes after Prince Harry lost the lawsuit after arriving in the UK. London's High Court dismissed his privacy lawsuit against the publisher of the Daily Mail.

The Duke and several other high-profile figures, including Elton John, alleged that Associated Newspapers unlawfully obtained information used in dozens of articles published between the 1990s and 2011.