Sarah Ferguson reaches out to Prince Harry, Meghan Markle: ‘It's for their benefit’

Former Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson has reportedly reached out to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the insiders have claimed.

The royal sources have told the Closer that Andrew’s former wife wants to see Harry and Meghan again.

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The insider said, Sarah has been sending messages to the royal couple through Eugenie and Beatrice “for quite some time, trying to chip away at Harry's resistance because she’d dearly love to see him and Meghan again.”

The close confidant tells the outlet, “She swears this isn’t about getting their sympathy, she's insisting that it's for their benefit.”

Meghan and Harry had been “treated terribly” by the royal family and so has she, the source said and added in Sarah’s view “they’d do well to form an alliance, or at the very least establish a friendship since they're in the same boat.”

However, the source says that given the context of Sarah’s at best strongly ill-advised friendship with Epstein, Meghan and Harry are adamant that they need to stay well away from Sarah’s toxic ‘orbit’ if they want to save themselves from any more reputational harm themselves.

King Charles younger son Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan believe any association with Sarah would be a huge ‘risk.’

Previously, Sarah had also extended her support to Meghan, describing her as ‘modern and fabulous.’