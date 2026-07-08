Kate Middleton ‘beyond frustrated’ at Prince Harry’s shenanigans

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is ‘beyond frustrated’ at Prince Harry’s shenanigans, a royal expert has claimed.

Speaking to the Fox News Digital, royal expert Hilary Fordwich says Prince William has zero interest in reuniting with Harry and Kate will stand by her husband.

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The royal expert continued, "King Charles has always been hopeful regarding a form of reconciliation, while Prince William remains resolute in opposition to any such thawing.”

About the Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, the expert said, "Given Prince William’s stance, it is highly unlikely that Princess Catherine has been pressing him for a reconciliation. She, too, suffered from all of Harry’s disclosures in ‘Spare.’”

Hilary added, “She, along with many, is beyond frustrated at Harry’s shenanigans, given the debacle around his stay."

Another royal expert Helena Chard has said, "Harry has made a song and dance out of this visit.”

She also went on saying if reconciliation was truly the goal, “you would think he would have flown Meghan, Archie and Lilibet over quietly to see King Charles.”

A warm family reunion without the “leaks or press involvement’, the royal expert continued and adds “Instead, Harry remains a wild card. He’s unpredictable to the establishment."

Other royal commentators also claimed that Kate was not pushing for Prince William to meet Prince Harry.