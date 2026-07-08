Prince William ‘furious’ at Meghan Markle, Harry for major decision about Archie, Lilibet

Prince William is reportedly ‘furious’ at his estranged brother Harry and sister-in-law Meghan Markle over their decision about Archie and Lilibet.

According to a report by the Heat World, the California-based royal couple’s decision not to bring Archie and Lilibet to UK has left the Prince of Wales ‘furious’ as he allegedly felt immense “torment” for his father King Charles, who was expecting to spend time with his grandkids.

Advertisement

The report, citing the royal insiders said “William, 44, is believed to remain ‘furious’ at Harry and Meghan, but even when he is presumably at his most hot-headed given the reports that he has threatened to ‘boycott’ family events at Sandringham for the near future, that Charles eldest son feels immense ‘torment’ over the way his father may have his hopes dashed.”

The future king is reportedly also convinced that Meghan was behind Harry’s decision to change plans for his U.K. trip.

Prince Harry was reported to reunite with King Charles, and it was said that he would bring his wife Meghan and their kids Archie and Lilibet as well, but the Duke returned home solo.

Harry allegedly wanted his children to spend time with their grandfather and vice versa.

The close insider further said about William “He doesn’t believe for one second that this wasn’t done with some sort of ulterior motive and he’s convinced Meghan is the one pulling the strings.”