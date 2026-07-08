Meghan Markle, Prince Harry land in new major trouble after ruling in privacy case

The royal insiders have expressed their fear that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have landed in new trouble following the court ruling in Duke’s privacy case.



The sources told royal expert Rob Shuter that the verdict that could change everything.

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The close insiders said Prince Harry has spent years—and millions—trying to take on the British press. “Instead of vindication, he may now be left with a staggering legal bill.”

He continued legal experts estimate the case could ultimately cost as much as $60 million once legal fees and trial expenses are calculated.

Under UK rules, Harry could also be ordered to pay a significant portion of Associated Newspapers’ costs, potentially adding millions more.

The sources went on saying the timing couldn’t be worse, adding Meghan and Harry already face enormous expenses to maintain their lifestyle in California, including an estimated $5 million a year for private security.

“People think Harry and Meghan have unlimited money—they don’t,” another insider claimed.

“They’ve earned a fortune, but they’ve spent one too. A financial hit of this size changes the conversation overnight.”

Rob Shuter explained if the estimates prove correct, the financial consequences could be enormous for Meghan and Harry as it will force the royal couple to “rethink the lavish lifestyle” they have built.

It is also raising fresh questions about how long Meghan and Harry can sustain it.