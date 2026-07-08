Wimbledon supports Kate Middleton after her stellar achievement

Kate Middleton recently scaled the three highest peaks in Britain in 24 hours to raise money for a cancer charity, citing it as a personal achievement following ‌her own battle with the disease.

The Princess of Wales discussed the achievement during her appearance at Wimbledon.

Advertisement

The official social media accounts of Wimbledon on Wednesday shared a video of the future queen being interviewed during a match.

Speaking of the experience, the wife of Prince William said, “That was the challenge anyway. But I think part of the journey was trying to enjoy the process. like the training beforehand, but also making time during the walk to meet people and enjoy the journey rather than just quacking getting to the top.”

She said, “The weather was atrocious. Everybody got soaked through, but it was very sort of stoically British thing to do. You know, you're soaking wet and everyone's going. Come on, we can do it.”

When asked about the charity she was supporting, Princess Catherine said, “It was for The Royal Marsden Chancer Charity. And I have just been so blown away by all the donations. Everyone's been so generous. That's what keeps you going It's when you know you're going it for good cause. Keeps you going through the harder times.”