Margaret Qualley confirms Jack Antonoff breakup rumors after skipping Taylor Swift wedding?

Margaret Qualley have deleted all her posts featuring husband Jack Antonoff from her Instagram profile amid rumors of breakup.



This came after “The Substance” actress skipped out on Taylor Swift’s wedding festivities with her husband on Friday, July 3.

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Fans began speculating that the famous couple may have split after three years of marriage.

However, Margaret’s absence from the wedding was actually tied to her filming schedule for King Snake.

But her recent social media activity has drawn more attention to rumors that she and Jack have called it quits.

One of the posts she removed featured previously unshared photos from their August 2023 wedding in New Jersey as Margaret promoted Jack’s Bleachers track, “Dirty Wedding Dress,” on March 12.

According to Cosmopolitan, there’s a chance she may be prepping her feed to promote her upcoming projects.

But fans aid the actor was also spotted hanging out with her King Snake co-star, Drew Starkey, amid rumored reports that she and Jack have split.

A separate report said that Margaret was at a restaurant in Kingston, New York with her friend and dog on the night of Taylor’s wedding.