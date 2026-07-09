Meghan Markle counts ‘insult too many’ as Prince Harry ridiculed by Royals
Meghan Markle warned Prince Harry the Royal family will ditch him during trip to UK
Meghan Markle feels the Royal family has crossed all the limits of disrespect for Prince Harry.
The Duchess of Sussex is reportedly upset as Prince Harry was disinvited from staying at the Buckingham Palace during his ongoing trip to the UK.
A source told journalist Rob Shuter on his Substack: “This was one insult too many.”
“Meghan feels they’ve bent over backwards for Harry’s family, only to be embarrassed again. As far as she’s concerned, she’ll never see them again.”
Another source said that Harry “kept changing his mind” after which the palace would you their accommodation offer, something that Meghan Markle had warned Prince Harry of in the past.
A source said: “Meghan warned Harry this would happen. She believes every time he reaches out to his family, they find another way to reject him. She’s done. She has no interest in ever putting herself—or her children—through this again.”
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