Prince Harry, William’s rift turns emotional: ‘Its one of King Charles’ final wishes’

Prince Harry is currently battling on both ends and the reason is because, while King Charles may hold the Crown he knows his older brother is the real blockade in repairing his relationship with the royals. Not only because he is in line to the throne, and their father’s cancer expedited Prince William’s plans for the throne, but also because of the emotional aspect of a Sussex-Windsor family reunion.

A source broke down all the caveats threatening Duke’s plans and spoke to Woman’s Day about them.

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According to them, “Harry has every intention of meeting with his brother,” and for a while Harry has wanted to be the ‘bigger guy’ and ‘initiate peace talks’ about everything that’s gone down. According to the source, “he believes if they can get to a point of basic civility, it will open so many doors and make their father happy.”

However, where his older brother is concerned, the dangers Harry poses are far too large. Another thing is that “William has been resistant to any interaction with Harry for the simple fact that he doesn’t trust him,” and “there’s very little Harry can say that could make up for the insults and upsets he and Meghan have caused – not just to William, but to Kate too.”

But at the same time, being his father’s son, Prince William feels that its necessary to bend the knee “mostly out of respect for Charles”.

What Does Prince William Feel?

According to the same source, “William feels torn as this is something his father wants. Charles wouldn’t want to force it, but he has made it very clear to William that this is one of his final wishes. He expects the same level of grace and leadership from the future king that he’s showing when it comes to the situation with Harry.”

“William knows he can’t say no to his father, so it’s likely he’d agree to a very brief meeting – 30 minutes max – with Harry”. But “Camilla isn’t taking any chances,” another noted. Being his wife she is aware Charles “leads with his heart” and Camilla “worries that, left alone with Harry, he’ll give away the family store in the name of peace.”

All in all the fact stands that time is of the essence and “the clock is ticking on William taking over” and “if Harry can’t make things right before that happens, it will be disastrous for Archie and Lilibet.”