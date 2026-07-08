Princess Kate recounts the ‘most British’ thing about Three Peaks Challenge weeks later
Princess Kate wears her heart on her sleeve while talking about the Three Peaks Challenge
Princess Kate just took a trip down memory lane to recount the experience of taking on the Three Peaks Challenge, that was part of her cancer charity drive.
The conversation happened alongside British tennis legends Tim Henman and Debbie Jevans at Wimbledon.
According to Tatler the Princess of Wales was quoted saying, “I think part of the journey was trying to enjoy the process.”
As for the actual event, which took place sometime last week and was only revealed after she had finished the climb, Kate said, “the training beforehand but also finding time during the walk to meet people and enjoy the journey rather than just quickly getting to the top.”
Moreover, she also recounted how each moment passed, due to the weather and chalked it up as being “atrocious”.
However, she ended up poking fun at the quintessential British weather and said, “everybody got soaked through but it was a very stoically British thing to do. You know, you’re soaking wet and everybody's saying ‘Come on, we can do it’.”
Her actions were not only part of bringing attention to the issue of cancer, a disease which she herself battled just two years ago, but it also caused donations to skyrocket under the Marsden Cancer Charity.
This is where she signed off as well, that too by saying, “that’s what keeps you going, when you know you're doing it for a good cause… Keeps you going through the harder times.”
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