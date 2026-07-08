Kate Middleton’s personal message for Arther Fery, who missed she was at Wimbledon

Kate Middleton on Wednesday wrote a personal message for Artur Fery after the British player became only the fourth wildcard to reach the men's singles semi-finals at a Grand Slam.

Taking to social media, the Princess of Wales wrote, “A Memorial Day at Wimbledon. Congratulations to Arthur Fery on becoming the first British wildcard to reach Gentlemen's Singles semi-finals in the Open Era, a fantastic achievement that has inspired so many. Wishing you the best for the next round. C.”

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On July 2, Princess Kate watched Arthur Fery, one of the last Britons remaining in the draw, during her appearance at Wimbledon.

Later, in a courtside interview, ⁠a delighted Fery said he might have felt more nervous had he realised royalty was in the house.

"I didn't know she was here. I probably would have been a bit more tight if I did," the French-born Fery said, referring to Kate Middleton.

"There is lots of support at home in the UK so it's fantastic to play in front of them. It's great to do it for the UK. Selfishly I am doing it for myself first - but I'm always behind the other players and wishing them success."

The future queen is an enthusiastic tennis fan and patron of the All-England Club.