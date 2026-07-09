King Charles’ Urdu pet name for beloved Queen Camilla laid bare

King Charles has an adorable nickname for Queen Camilla, it is revealed.

His Majesty, who married his long time love interest back in 2005, often refers to Camila as his beloved.

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Expressing his love his wife at the for the British Asian Trust in 2022, the father-of-two referred to Camilla as his ‘mehbooba.’

“I cannot quite believe it is almost two years to the day that both my mehbooba and myself were able to be with all of you,” he told the crowd at the time.

Queen Camilla reportedly supports King Charles' hopes of repairing his fractured relationship with Prince Harry, but she has no intention of getting personally involved.

The claim was made by several royal experts who spoke to Fox News Digital, with one saying that Camilla wants the King, who continues to undergo cancer treatment, to have the opportunity to spend time with his young grandchildren, but she remains cautious.

They went on to admit the reality that the trust within the House of Windsor has yet to be fully restored.

"Personally, I feel Camilla has been supporting Charles in his ambition to reunite with Harry, [but] Camilla regularly protects Charles' interests," royal broadcaster Ian Pelham Turner told the outlet.

Another expert Richard Fitzwilliams claimed: "Camilla is a believer in duty. She cares for the king and knows the rift has caused him worry."