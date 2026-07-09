Prince Harry only permitted ‘polite meetings’ with King Charles in UK

Prince Harry is not allowed time alone with King Charles in between security chaos.

The Duke of Sussex, who is currently in UK waiting to meet his estranged father, King Charles, can only meet His Majesty under strict protocol.

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Royal commentator Hilary Fordwich tells Fox News Digital: "Every interaction will need to be managed, even to the minute, by courtiers and those whose job it is to protect the monarchy.”

"Merely polite meetings are more plausible."

"They are far more concerned with the overall institution and continuity than the feelings of any one family member," Fordwich said. "This has been the case for generations. Harry should know better."

"The king's private secretaries are also known to remain on standby, ready to step in if a conversation becomes uncomfortable or a difficult request is made, ending the meeting by reminding the king that his next engagement requires additional travel time and that he needs to leave," expert Kinsey Schofield told the outlet.