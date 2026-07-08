Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding: New details emerge from rehearsal dinner

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tied the knot on July 3, and while the newlyweds have remained tight-lipped about their fairytale wedding, guests have begun to reveal details from their big day.

People Magazine reports that Swift and Kelce gathered with their friends and family inside Madison Square Garden's Infosys theater on July 2nd for an intimate rehearsal dinner.

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Rather than extravagant affair, the couple went for elegant evening featuring Italian cuisine inspired by one of their favourite restaurants in New York City, Sartiano's. "They did a recreation of the menu from the restaurant for Taylor and Travis."

"There were speeches, there was so much love in the air," the source shared. "There were tasteful flowers around and the decor was romantic, but tasteful, it was much more scaled back and intimate than the wedding the next day."

Another source shared that the dinner was "very touching and intimate."

"There were so many stations and options," said the source of food, noting, "lots of doughnuts around where the games were."

The celebration featured games and winners got raffle tickets for the chance to win items like designer bags, watches and more.

Guests included longtime friends Selena Gomez, Lena Dunham, Jack Antonoff, Abigail Anderson, Erin Andrews and several others who have remained close to the couple throughout their relationship.

It is pertinent to mention that the rehearsal dinner served as a quieter prelude to the couple's massive July 3rd wedding.