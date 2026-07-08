Did Connor Murphy have a heart problem before he drowned?

Connor Murphy, a fitness and "looksmaxxing" influencer, has died following a drowning incident in Thailand. He was 32.

The YouTuber passed away after drowning in a lake in Samut Prakan province, according to the local media.

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Unverified reports claimed that he exhibited erratic behavior, fled into the water when police arrived, and was later recovered by divers.

Autopsy and toxicology results are pending. Murphy was known for his prank videos, fitness content, and large following.

Some social media users claimed he died of dilated cardiomyopathy. However, no reliable reports confirm a prior diagnosed heart condition.

His history involved intense bodybuilding, psychedelics, and mental health struggles, which some speculate could relate to cardiac risks or the erratic behavior leading to the drowning.

The death of internet personality Zyzz , real name, Aziz Sergeyevich Shavershian, was also mentioned in social media posts after reports of Connor Murphy’s death surfaced.

He also died in Thailand while on vacation. Zyzz suffered a heart attack in a sauna. He was taken to a hospital but could not be revived.